KEMAH — Esther Marie Lawrence Stutzman was born at home in Kemah, Texas on June 15, 1922, a real pioneer woman. She passed into the arms of her Lord on May 15, 2021, just one month before her 99th birthday.
She was married to Charles V. Stutzman for 68 years until his death on January 8, 2008. Her family were charter members of the Bayshore Friends Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Emma Lawrence, her husband Charles, her sisters Doris Good, Vivian Miller, and her brothers Gordy Lawrence and Walter “Bud” Lawrence.
She is survived by her sons Ray, Frank and wife Mary, Richard and wife Beverly, Dwayne and wife Sara, grandchildren Frank Jr., Annette Felts, Gloria Lynn Wilbers, Suzie Pate, Sheryl Caldwell, Charles Stutzman, 14 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the team at Regal Estates, League City, for their loving care of Esther for nine years; Dr. Ghyath A. Samman, cardiologist, who made her life better for many years, and Harbor Hospice which cared for her in her final days.
Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jeter Funeral Home, Friendswood, TX. Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service at Forest Park East in League City, TX on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Barclay College, 706 N. Kingman, Haviland, KS 67059; Evangelical Friends Mission, P.O. Box 771139, Wichita, KS 67277-9900, or Bayshore Friends Church, P.O. Box 400, Bacliff, TX 77518.
