Viva June Russo
DICKINSON — Viva June Russo, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Crowder Funeral Home - Dickinson.
Jeanette Lavon Wooten
ALGOA — Jeanette Lavon Wooten, age 84, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501
