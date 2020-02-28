Emery Lloyd Ruffin—husband, father, son, brother, friend and former Marine, chose to take his life at his home in Erie, PA on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was 42.
By all accounts, Emery was living his dream life. Retired from the Marines, he enjoyed remodeling his vintage home in a charming neighborhood within walking distance of Lake Erie. He chose staying at home and caring for his infant son over being in the workforce--allowing his wife to pursue a medical career.
Born in Texas City, Texas on March 1, 1977, he attended schools in La Marque, Stafford, Houston and El Paso, before graduating from Pearland in 1995.
While in the second grade, a teacher noticed an apparent problem with Emery’s vision. After a battery of tests and psychological evaluations, it was determined that he was dyslexic. Upon hearing the news, he shook his head and sighed, “I knew something was wrong. I just didn’t know I’d have to deal with it the rest of my life;” deep thoughts for an 8-year old. As with most dyslexics, his high IQ helped him compensate for his learning difference—keeping him on grade level and graduating with his class.
In junior high school, when a teacher assigned his class to write a story about their best feature, Emery chose his height. He was the shortest one in his class. The teacher said a kid with that attitude can do anything. She was right.
Emery entered the U.S. Marine Corps on June 15, 1995 and served until his retirement as Staff Sergeant in June 2015. During those years he served at Camp Pendleton, CA; Okinawa, Japan; Fort Leonard Wood, MO; and Erie, PA. While in The Corps he earned an associate degree and studied welding technology. He maintained his own vehicles and in Okinawa found a passion for drifting—oversteering a turn for a controlled lateral skid. He rebuilt his Nissan 200SX—turbo-charging the engine and changing the automatic transition for a standard. He was hard to beat.
Emery’s lifelong passion for Lego was reignited after retiring from the Marine Corps. He created and maintained an online store selling hard to find pieces. He remodeled the attic and the entire floor was Lego City. His haunted house creation was on exhibit at the science museum in Cleveland, OH. He was being considered for the new television series, Lego Masters but backed out at the last minute.
Emery enjoyed scuba diving, running, hiking, cooking and gardening. He loved to travel and was especially proud of their 100-mile hike in the Alps from Germany thru Austria into Italy.
Although his Facebook page describes his political views as, “Conservative with electricity and Liberal with Taco Bell hot sauce.” He supported “Mayor Pete” for president.
For all that he overcame and achieved in life, he couldn’t fight the apparent isolation following his early retirement. It likely contributed to his untimely death. We will miss him.
He is survived by his wife, Anja and their son, Isaac of Erie, PA; his son and daughter and their mother, Stephen, Amery, and Autumn Zeuli of Hutchinson, MN; his mother, Beverly Ruffin of Richmond, TX and his Dad, Mike Ruffin of El Paso, TX; his grandmother, Marie Disbrow of Texas City, TX; his sister and her husband, Debra & Phil Ferguson of Lufkin, TX; his brother, Reagan Wohleb of Texas City, TX; his aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, his Marine Corps buddies; and his cherished Dobermans, Apollo and Maya.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Lloyd Williams; and paternal grandparents Calla Mae Brooks and Buster Barger;
Private arrangements handled by Burton Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th St, Erie, PA. A private tribute is being held locally. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Emery’s favored charity, Toys for Tots.
