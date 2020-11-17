LAMARQUE — It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our Dad, Domingo Alvarado Jr., 72 on November 14, 2020 in La Marque, Texas. He peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving Family.
Domingo was born in Donna, Texas on June 13, 1948 to the late Domingo Alvarado Sr. and Andrea Campos. Preceded in death by his 16 Siblings, Father-in-law Edward Quintero Sr. and Mother-in-law Juana Quintero and his Grandson Blake Sobnosky.
Early in life Domingo was a Merchant Marine, and he also worked at Bayside Compress. Later he worked for The Worthen Electric Company, where he found his passion as an Electrician. He then devoted the next 40 years at HCA Healthcare Houston Mainland as their only Electrician. He was well respected as a great leader and trained several of his peers at the hospital in the Maintenance Department. Domingo was very well respected by the hospital staff at HCA and had many friends there. Domingo received several accolades such as Employee of the month, Employee of the year, and the first ever Humanitarian Award in 2009.
Dearly beloved husband of Geneva Alvarado of 51 years; Loving father of Robert Alvarado (Andrea Finch); Daughter Christina Alvarado (Statia Pope); His grandchildren, Angel Alvarado, CJ Alvarado, Abby Chachere, Michelle Chachere, Mia Bissitt; Great Granddaughter Sophia; Sister Maria Pruitt, Brother-in-laws and Sister-In-Laws, Gloria Cazares (Elias), Edward Quintero (Yolanda), Ricky Quintero, Janie Garcia (John) and Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
There will be a public visitation held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm with a Rosary to begin at 630pm. There will be a second visitation held on Friday, November 20, 2020 held at 9am until the chapel service begins at 11am. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Galveston, Texas
Pallbearers will be Richard Quintero, Edward Quintero Jr., John Garcia, R.C. (Cookie) De La Cruz, Hondo Medellin, Buster Cantrell. Honorary Pallbearer; Gilbert Alvarado, and Elias Cazares Sr.
If you would like to send flowers, please send to Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
