Cross

Funeral services for Donald Cross will be held today at 2 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.

Williams

Celebration of life services for Faite Williams, Sr. will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3 in Dickinson under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.

Yates

Funeral Mass for Patricia Yates will be held today at 10 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.

Green

Celebration of life services for Janel Green will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City.

