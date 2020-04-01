GALVESTON—
Shirley May Morter, born November 3, 1926 in New Orleans, Louisiana passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 in Galveston, Texas – her home since 1956. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Harry Morter, in 2012.
A homemaker, accomplished seamstress, cook and singer, Shirley was devoted to her family and friends. She particularly enjoyed spending time at the summer camp on 8 Mile Road, fishing, playing cards and having a cold one while the crabs were boiling. She was “fierce” before that became a “thing”, and was a force in encouraging those she cared about to work hard, be kind, love, be loved, and persevere. She influenced the lives of her children and grandchildren by leading by example and instilled in them the values and tools necessary for independence and success. Her guidance will be greatly missed.
After her kids were grown, Shirley served the citizens of Galveston County as a jury matron at the County Courthouse. She thoroughly enjoyed her time with the Sheriff’s Department and valued the opportunity to work alongside all the judges, clerks and other court personnel who were committed to the administration of justice. She took great pleasure in shepherding her jurors through what was often a stressful experience and did so with tact and grace.
Shirley is survived by her children, Gwendolyn Megale and Bob Morter and his wife, Vicki, along with her grandchildren Harry Megale and his wife Kinshara Megale, Robbie Megale, Sean Morter and Colin Morter. She was fortunate to have been blessed with great-grandchildren Alexa Megale, Adam Megale, Owen Megale and Toby Morter. She is also survived by her dear sister Joyce McCollister of Gretna, LA.
Special thanks to Sarah Megale for her love and support, and to Misty Radicioni, RN and the rest of the staff of Tradition’s Hospice for their love, compassion and advocacy on behalf of our mother. We are in your debt. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
“Close your little eyes,
Angels in the sky
Flutter over you
While you go to sleep”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.