Feb. 14, 1918 -- Aug. 1, 2018
She will forever be in the hearts of her devoted daughter, Ms. Sherman L. Batiste Boyer.
After graduation, she immediately entered the employment field as a domestic worker for many families and agencies of Galveston. During her career, she was the 1st Black Female Custodian at GISD from 1945-1958. During her time in California, she worked as a Hospice CNA in San Francisco for 15 years. Her work was so outstanding for Hospice that they used her for a video to send to England to train other CNA.
Georgia services will be held on Aug. 10, 2018 at 7pm at St Augustine Episcopal Church, Galveston, TX. under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Family Gratitude: The family of Sanders is truly grateful to all of our extended family and friends who comforted us with kindness, sympathy, words of encouragement, prayers, phone calls, and visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.