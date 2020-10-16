James Edward Lowe, 61, a resident of Santa Fe, TX since 1989, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Tuesday April 7th, 2020. James was a proud BOI born December 3, 1958 at St. Mary's Hospital to Robert and Alma Lowe.
James was an avid sports fan and loved the outdoors. He coached many years of softball, football, and baseball. As his children grew older, he then became a spectator in the stands, and number one fan of his favorite players. In his free time between work and sports, James enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends with a beer in his hand.
James is preceded in the death by his father, Robert Edward Lowe.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of 29 years, Karen (Dee Dee) Lowe; daughters Anna Lowe and Allie Lowe; son, John Lowe; grandchildren: Brynleigh Lowe, Baylor Lowe, and Charleigh Lowe; mother, Alma Lowe; sisters: Janet Edmondson, husband Rich and Debi Dyal, husband Ray; brother, Tommy Goodson, wife Mona, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to give a special thank you to the people at Texas Oncology; especially Dr. Meer, Jennifer and Holly for their loving care and support during his battle with cancer. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Crowder Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Crowder Fish Camp, 8911 Paula Ln., Dickinson TX 77539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.