Bennie Nipper, a Texas theatre legend, peacefully passed away June 15, 2020 at her Houston home.
Bennie Tapp was born October 1, 1928, in Brownfield, Texas, to Wallace and Frankie Tapp. After graduating from Brownfield High School in 1946, she attended Lon Morris College, where she met the love of her life Oscar Nipper. They married in 1949 and were life partners for 65 years until his death in 2014.
Bennie received a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Master of Education degrees from the Univ. of Texas. She taught high school theatre arts for 38 years. Upon her retirement she and Oscar opened Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, a community theatre in Dickinson, TX which has continued under her artistic direction since its inception in 1991. Bennie is survived by nieces, nephews and their families, and an infinite number of students, friends, actors, and audience, who loved her so much.
“A Virtual Tribute to Bennie Nipper” will be live streamed at 2:30 PM Central Time Sunday, July 12, 2020. Details on how to view the tribute and other information can be found at https://harbourtheater.com when available.
Contributions in her honor can be made on the Harbour Playhouse website or mailed to Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 7654 Park Place Blvd., Houston 77087.
