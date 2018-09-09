Shanks
A memorial service for Keegan Takoda Shanks will be held today at 2:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Macaluso
A memorial service beginning at 10:00 a.m., for Paul Dominic Macaluso will be held today in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX.
Torres
Rite of Interment for Gilbert Gomez Torres will take place today at Houston National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. The procession to the cemetery will depart Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City at 12 Noon.
