Richard A. Nelson, 77, went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2019. Richard passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at his home in Live Oak, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born in Galveston on April 17, 1941, to Frank and Helen Nelson. He grew up in La Marque, and graduated from La Marque High School, in 1960. Richard graduated from Lamar University in 1967.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Nelson, sons Reid A. Nelson of Galveston, Eric Nelson of Spring, and Jeremy Nelson of San Antonio, daughter, Melissa Davis of Cibolo, and sisters Frances Koopmann of Austin, Shirley Stidham of San Leon, and Pat Nelson of San Antonio. Richard cherished his 10 grandchildren, Parker and Peighton Nelson of San Antonio and Mason Nelson of Galveston, Texas, Emelie Nelson, Jessie Meibaum, Abigail Meibaum, and Olivia Nelson of Spring, Texas, and Gage, Gunnar, and Grayson Davis of Cibolo, Texas.
Richard owned Cook Furniture Store in Galveston for several years and then moved his family to San Antonio where he worked for the City of San Antonio. He later became a land man in the oil and gas industry. Richard was an avid football fan and loved hunting and fishing with his sons. He was happiest when he was spending time with his family.
A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Church, in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. There will be a reception following the service.
Donations may be made in Richard’s memory to either the American Cancer Society FBO Glioblastoma Research, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, City, OK 73123 or to Christians United for Israel, P.O. Box 1307, San Antonio, TX 78295.
