Dolores Mathews Capati Williams was born January 25, 1945 in San Francisco, California. Dolores passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Meridian nursing home in Galveston, Texas.
Dolores attended Galveston public schools and was a member of Winsor Village Church, Houston, Texas.
Dolores is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Capati; son, George Williams, Jr. and brother, Raymond Mathews.
Dolores is survived by her daughters, Yolanda and Stacy Williams.
Per Dolores’s request, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
