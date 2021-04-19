SANTA FE — Mrs. Barbara Jean Douglas, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday afternoon, April 18, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born August 19, 1939 in Galveston, TX to Sam and Idella Tantillo, Mrs. Douglas had lived in Santa Fe since 1976. Barbara worked as a cafeteria manager for LaMarque ISD (Aramark) for 32 years, retiring in 2006. She was a beloved mom and grandmother. Barbara was a huge Astros fan, often saying she watches them and sometimes they watch her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Charles D. Douglas, Sr. parents, Sam Tantillo, Idella and Burn Tinkle; sons, Charles D. Douglas, Jr., Joseph Michael Douglas; brother, Frank Bankston, Jr.; sister, Dorothy Mae Bankston; sister-in-law’s, Sue Ann Anderson, Edith Thomas.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Berryhill and husband, Mike; son, Randy Douglas all of Santa Fe; granddaughters, Courtney Douglas of Texas City, Heather Berryhill of Santa Fe, Delaney Jobes of Manvel, Brittany Berryhill of Santa Fe, Kaitlyn Douglas of The Woodlands; great grandsons, Paul Berryhill, Karson Pool, Sebastian Douglas, Easton and Levi Jobes; sister, Vida Hughes of Santa Fe; brother-in-law, Junial Douglas, Jr. and wife, Caroline of Yantis; sister-in-law’s, Ann Bankston, Ruby Neely of Scroggins, Viva Russo and husband, John of Dickinson; devoted cousin and best friend, Gladys Falk; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Doug Burrow, Jr., Steven Carroll, Dan Bankston, Andy Silvas, Alan Riggs and Kinnie Warren. Honorary bearers will be Paul Berryhill, Karson Pool, Sebastian Douglas, Easton and Levi Jobes.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. recited by Mr. Don LeCompte.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Silverado Hospice for their love and care. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
