Raul (Ralphie) Perez of Galveston passed away peacefully Friday, October 26, 2018. He was 72 years old, born in 1946 in Donna, Texas.
He is survived by his children; Raul Jr. (Tiger) and Alison; Connie and Daniel Perez; Grandchildren – Mallory, Mason, Cynthia, Christina, Daniel, Alicia; great grandchildren- Khloe, Kinsley, Zechariah, Gabriella and Logan; Siblings- Isabel Miranda, Marcus Perez (Stella), Gavina Ybarra, Fernando Perez (Margie), Ninfa Cedillo, Dolores Gonzales (Inez), Linda Serenil, Victoria Mata (Gilbert) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is joyously greeted in Heaven by Our Lord Jesus and all the Angels, and reunited with his parents: Juan and Juana Perez; wife: Alice Perez and siblings: Tico, Maggie, Tina, Martha, Jose Angel, Margarita, Luisa,
Ralphie was loved by everyone, especially the younger members of the family. His great niece, and best buddy, Amiyah insisted on accompanying him to doctor’s visits holding his hand and making sure he followed doctor’s instructions. His passion was playing cards, as he was a card dealer in his prime. He looked forward to Saturday Poker Nights with the family. He always was ready for hamburger night on Tuesdays and Steak nights on Fridays at the VFW. His joking manner brought joy to his family and friends alike and he left many good memories with all. He will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. We would like thank UTMB staff in the SICU, especially his nurse, Hanna, for their loving care which made Ralphie’s final journey on earth to his heavenly home as peaceful and respectful as it was.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Pastor Lance Anaya officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M.
