John Jerrell Nichols, Sr., 93, of Nassau Bay, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 28, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Burial will be held 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Covington Cemetery in Covington, Texas.
John was born on July 14, 1925 in Glen Rose, Texas. He and his wife, Charlotte, married in October of 1948 and moved to Texas City after he honorably served in World War II. At that time, he went to work for Simpson Motor Company in Texas City and later went to work for Shelling Chevrolet in Dickinson, Texas. In 1968, Norman Frede bought the dealership and Mr. Nichols served as General Sales Manager at Norman Frede Chevrolet until 1994, when he became an independent auto dealer. John also turned his hobby of gardening into Pine Valley Produce—a small business he opened with his niece, Susan Hughes, growing and selling fresh produce to farmer’s markets and restaurants around the Houston area. John was a Bronze Star recipient during World War II, Assistant Scout Master to his son’s Boy Scout Troop 219, a church leader at First Methodist in Texas City, an involved Habitat for Humanity volunteer, and an avid Astros and Texans fan.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Charlotte Hart Nichols; his brother, S.L. Nichols; sisters, Ella Mae Billings and Mary Wanda Scudder; parents, Seaborn Lomax Nichols and Hilma Johnny Nichols; and longtime friend, Ruth Bertolett.
He is survived by his brother, Charles Nichols of Lone Star; daughter, Marsia Reese of Austin; son and daughter-in-law, John and Dana Nichols, Jr. of Houston; grandson, Stuart Ritchie; granddaughters, Meredith Nichols, Rebecca Nichols, and Monica Nichols Wright; grandson-in-law, Brian Wright; future grandson-in-law, David Tolliver; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family of John Nichols would like to express loving appreciation to Eddie and Dianna Richards, Susan Hughes, and Bob and Dot Greeley for their close friendships with John, as well as to the many friends he knew through the years.
Memorial donations can be made in John’s honor to the Bay Area Habitat for Humanity at BAHFH.org or 1120 NASA Pkwy, Suite 420, Houston, Texas 77058.
