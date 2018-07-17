On July 15, 2018 Louis Edward (Buddy) Kirkland, born October 30, 1935 in Hillsboro, Texas to A. J. and Loree Kirkland, passed away after a lengthy illness of Parkinson related illnesses. He was at home surrounded by love ones at the time of his death.
He is preceded in death by his son, Louis Anthony (Tony) Kirkland, parents Rev. A. J. and Anna Loree Kirkland, sisters; Helen Marie Harry, Jerry Wynell Swilling and one brother Rev. James A. Kirkland. Sister-in-law Dorothy McLaren and brother-in-law Douglas Little.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Margie Faye Little Kirkland, daughter Kimberly Kay Payton, husband, Todd. Grandchildren, Brandy Nicole Wyers, Megan Loree Cazares, husband, Elias, Ashley Michele Armbrester, husband Kevin, Christopher Todd Payton, Michael Hunter Payton and three great granddaughters and two great grandsons. Sister-in-law Joann Kirkland, brother-in-law Charles Swilling and many nieces and nephews.
Buddy graduated from Henderson High School in Henderson, Texas where he met his sweetheart, Margie Little who became his wife. He spent two years in the United States Army, eighteen months of that time was spent in Japan. When he returned, he and Margie were married.
After a short time, they moved from Henderson, Texas to Galveston County, where they lived for their remaining years. He worked for Smith Douglass Chemical and Amoco Refinery for a total of 40 years.
Buddy loved doing small wood work. He had a shop in the back yard when he lived in Texas City. It was pretty much his second home. He loved fishing but that took second place to his wood work.
Buddy's love of southern gospel music was very strong. He and his wife traveled after retirement and when they could, would drive to Louisville, Kentucky for a week of gospel music. He sang gospel music, usually southern gospel, at his church. At the time of his death he was a member and deacon at Baker Drive Baptist Church in Dickinson, Texas.
Family will receive visitors at Crowder Funeral Home at 851 FM 517 W. in Dickinson, TX on Thursday, July 19, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. A private family burial will take place at Forest Park East at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Buddy can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or a charity of your choice.
