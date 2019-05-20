Jason Palmer Moeller, 41, of Bayou Vista, Texas, passed away May 12, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas on April 15, 1978 to Donald W. Moeller, Sr. and Theresa Milazzo Moeller.
Jason worked for Crosslin Co. Bank. He had a passion for Aerial Photography and short wave radio.
A visitation for Jason will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, and Webster, Texas 77598. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. A committal service will occur to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.ForestParkEast-FHC.com, for the Moeller family.
