Kissie Marie Johnson-Dreyer, 44, resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed from this life unexpectedly, Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born November 26, 1975 in Galveston, Texas to loving parents, David Mitcham and Kathy Broyles.
Kissie was a caring and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She also found time to maintain a fulfilling career of 21 years with McRee Ford.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathy Broyles.
She leaves behind to carry on her legacy, her husband John T. Dreyer; father, John David Mitcham; step-mother, Theresa Mitcham; daughters, Kristina Toscano and husband Ricardo, and K’ara Valderromas and husband Rudy; son, Dylan Holdren and wife Alexa; four grandchildren, Ethan, Carter, Andrea, and Alonso; two sisters, Denise Longoria and Yolanda Lewis; five brothers, John D. Mitcham Jr., Thomas Johnson, George Lewis, Donald Mitcham, and Brian Lewis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends.
In her honor a visitation will be held Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 3:00-8:00p.m. in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas with funeral service Thursday March 12, 2020 at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery Webster, Texas
