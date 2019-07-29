Charlotte A. Hickey

01-04-1942 to 07-24-2019
Charlotte Hickey, affectionately know as "Chickey", our dear mother, grandmother and friend changed her permanent address at 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 as she passed from this life into eternity.
She was funny, smart and a good listener and giver of advice. She loved deeply, completely and unconditionally. She supported and strengthened those around her having a tender heart and beautiful spirit. She found purpose in being a constant safe place for her daughter and granddaughter. She loved children, animals, working in her yard, going to garage sales and eating at Red Lobster. She connected with strangers, required nothing and gave without asking in return.
Charlotte was born in New Orleans, but grew up in Connecticut. Galveston became her home as a teenager where she remained for more than 30 years. She relocated to La Marque, Hitchcock and then League City in later years. She worked at Galveston College as a Payroll Admin, taking a short break to manage the Our Lady of Guadalupe School cafeteria so she could spend summers with her daughter and provide a daycare service. Her love of children continued after retirement in 1998, where her home was always full with her granddaughter and her friends. Her granddaughter was the light of her world, and Charlotte was devoted to pouring all her love into her.
She is survived by her son, Raymond, Jr. and wife Jerry; daughters, Darlene and Raylene; daughter-in-law, Page; grandson, Joshua and wife Natasha & their children; grandson, Jordan; granddaughter, Katy; friends of more than 50 years, Joan and Bill; and many extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her mother and father, Olive and Bernard; ex-husband, Raymond, Sr.; son, Chris; son-in-law, Ty; and widowed by husband, Glenn David.
There will be no services at this time.
See the Ridgemont Mortuary website at: http://www.houstontxcremation.com for more info.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers condolences may be sent to: c/o Darlene Langston, 698 Rachel St., Alvin, TX 77511
