Sam Huggins was born on 9.11.1957 in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Sam always preferred to be outdoors, riding freely on his bike with the wind in his hair. As he said, “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, without that fast lane my bike would rust.”
Sam was a volunteer Firefighter for many years in Wisconsin. He was also the sole owner of Sam Huggins Tree Service for over 35 years. He always lent a helping hand when someone was in need. He was deeply involved with Toys-for-Tots, The Shriners Burns Hospital, and numerous other charity rides. He also aided with Natural Disaster Relief and Rescue teams. A favorite saying of his was, “We have to live with the time that we have and not waste it. Life may be hard, you must be harder.”
He is survived by his children Zackary, Samantha, Tina, and Bobby. His grandchildren Eli, Emma, Jace, Ayden, Dean, and Avery cherished Sam and loved his warm embrace. He is also survived by other family members Jerry, Jimmy, David, Steve, Linda, Pam, Cindy and Richard.
“When you fall down, you always have to get back up.” Sam was the hardest working, most dependable man. He is loved and missed deeply. Rest easy, and ride free. -3.29.2020-
