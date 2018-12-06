Gerald Z. Clouser Sr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Monday, December 3, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of Galveston and retired from Galveston Independent School District after 40 years of service. Gerald was active in many civic organizations in Galveston and served in several leadership positions. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Knights of Peter Claver.
He was preceded in death by his wife Izora of 63 years.
He is survived by his 5 children, Valerie Clouser-McHenry (Lawrence), Gerald Z. Clouser Jr. (Gayle), Hazel Clouser-Smith (Wilbert), Lorri Carmel Clouser (Cyndi), and Jonathan Z. Clouser Sr.
Viewing will be on Sunday, December 9, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a rosary being said at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, December 10, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. All services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic church, located at 1420 31st Street, Galveston, Texas.
