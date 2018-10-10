April 4, 1940 – September 23, 2018
Peggy Delores Mattes was born in Mobile, Alabama on April 4, 1940. She passed away at the age of 78 from cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband Steve Mattes and daughter Paula Maloney.
Peggy is survived by her sisters Felice Mathisen of Texas City, and Gloria Caffey of Florida, daughters: Jessie Barrows, Billie Jo Houts, and Stephenie Mattes, son: John Mathews and son in laws George Maloney and Craig Barrows. Grandchildren: Christi Taft, Chad Hada, Stephen Mathews, Peggy Clayton, and Jade Loy. Great Grandkids: Chase Nutt, Elizabeth Clayton, William, Alex, and Vincent Taft, Nyra and Emmitt Loy, Autumn Mathews, and Colleen Hada.
Funeral will be held at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City on October 13, 2018. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m., services from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. with reception to follow.
