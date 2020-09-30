Chide
Funeral service for Carolyn Chide will be held today at 11:00am at First Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Mason
Graveside service for Robert Mason will be held today at 9:00am at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, TX under the direction of SouthPark Funeral Home.
Wydermyer
Funeral service for Melvina Wydermyer will be held today at 11:00am at Mt Carmel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.