TEXAS CITY — Leo Martin Venegas, Jr., of Galveston County, Texas, passed away on September 7, 2021.
The family will host a Celebration of Life on October 9, 2021, from 3:00 — 6:00 pm at Carnes Funeral Home located in Texas City.
Leo was born in Manchester, England to Leo Venegas and Edith Hersey on September 23, 1945. He attended Galveston Ball High School. He married Dorothy McDonald on February 26, 1965 in Galveston, Texas. He worked as an Engineer for Galveston Wharves Railroad for approximately twenty year. Leo retired from BP Oil & Gas after fifteen years as a Master Machinist. He was a proud member of the UTU and OCAW unions.
Leo is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Venegas, his brother, Anthony Venegas, and parents Leo and Edith.
Leo is survived by his children, Marty Howell and Leo and Stephanie Venegas; siblings Virginia Loera and Juanita and Joel Barrón; grandchildren Megan and Steven Schlotter, Matthew Howell, Brandon and Kelsey Venegas, Zachary Schwarze, Caroline Venegas, and Savannah Venegas; and great-grandchildren Brayden Howell, Taylor Schlotter, and Jaxson Schlotter. Leo is also survived by brothers and sisters in law George Kelly, Ralph Kelly, Deto and Debbie Quintanilla, Steve and Linda Reeves, Kristine Venegas, and many other cherished friends and family.
