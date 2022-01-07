TEXAS CITY — Mrs. Jean "Memaw" Agee passed from this life Tuesday evening, January 4, 2022, in Webster.
Born October 25, 1941 in Galveston, Mrs. Agee had been a lifelong area resident. She was a credit manager with GMAC for 30 years and was a former secretary at NASA, was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Texas City, and Mission Galveston. Jean went on missionary trips, taught Sunday School and VBS, enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Beatrice (Machlin) Pafford; husband, Dan Clarence Agee.
Survivors include her sons, Rick Agee and wife Tammy of Canyon Lake, Alan Agee of Dickinson; brother, Carl Pafford and wife, Mittie of Waxahachie; grandchildren, Daniel Agee, Kirk Agee and wife, Kirby, Jennifer McCashland and husband, Michael, Chelsea Agee; great-grandchildren, Kason McCashland, Kenna McCashland, Hudson Agee, Madeleine Agee.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Clay Bowers officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Agee, Kirk Agee, Ben Johnson, David Moss, Raju Samuels and Michael McCashland.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
