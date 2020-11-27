TEXAS CITY — Ellie Marie Perry went to live with Jesus on November 22, 2020. She was born in Turnersville, TX on December 6, 1927 to Virgie Hill Jones. Our mom’s father, Ellie Jones, was killed in the oil fields three months before she was born. Virgie and her newborn lived with the Jones family in Wharton County until she married Dallas Farley. After marriage, they moved to Texas City. She was blessed with three sisters, Dallene, Deloris and Ophelia (FeeDee).
Ellie graduated from Central High School in 1945. She would tell stories about her school days, but the one thing she was most proud of was the fact that she never missed a day of school EVER and was congratulated for this upon graduation. She attended a year of college at Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX. Not long after returning to Texas City, she met a handsome fellow named Radie F. Perry. They married in 1947 and were the parents of three children, — Dallas, Radie and Lance.
Our Mom worked in the lab at Monsanto Company and then went to work for the Texas City ISD. She was the secretary at Danforth Elementary and at the administration office until her retirement.
Ellie was a very talented woman. She “dabbled” in many types of artwork and never considered herself an artist. She said she could not paint a mountain scene from her visions but she could if she saw a picture. I think her favorite type of art was creating seasonal pieces, usually of wood, and even sold her crafts in shows. She was an artist in our eyes.
Our Mom was diagnosed with Alzheimers about five years ago. When it was no longer safe for her to live at home, she moved to Orchard Park Assisted Living in League City. Her family of care givers loved “Mrs. Ellie”. She often and I do mean OFTEN would recite a poem without missing a word. If you talked to her long enough she would say — “I want you to hear something”. She would share her poem “Life is like a journey taken on a train. . . “
Our Mom was met at Heaven’s gate by her mother, Virgie, the man she called Daddy, Dallas Farley, her husband of 54 years, Radie, and her son-in-law, Gene Baldwin. Left to cherish her memories are children Dallas Baldwin, Radie Perry, Jr. and wife Nancy, and Lance Perry and wife Carla. Her precious grandchildren are Perri Guidry, Travis and Caroline Perry, and Tara and Rivers Perry. She is also survived by sisters Dallene Henderson, Deloris Griffin and Ophelia (FeeDee) Born, and brothers-in -law Robert Born and Carroll Perry. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews will also miss “Aunt Ellie”.
Our family would like to thank the care team at Orchard Park at Victory Lakes and the Hospice Plus group for the sincere care they provided.
Due to COVID, we will have a family graveside service on December 5, 2020 with Pastor Wayne Clement officiating. Family, please wear your masks and practice social distancing as best you can in respect to our family, especially our elders. If you would like to remember our Mom please do so with a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011. They work continually in research to put an end to this devastating disease.
“Love the people God gave you because one day He will want them back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.