On January 22, 2021, Janice Marie Campbell, 69, died at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.Janice Marie Ross was born on March 13, 1951, born in Lafayette, Louisiana to Elizabeth Ann Eaglin-Figgins and Curley Ross, Sr. She was the oldest of 7 children.
Janice was raised in California and Texas, by her mother and stepfather Gilbert Figgins, and later in New York by her maternal grandmother, Bertha Sam-Eaglin. She graduated from High School in New York. She later received a degree in Accounting. After finishing her degree, she moved back to Galveston and Preston Gene “Rab” Scott won her heart after years of asking. They fell in love and raised six beautiful children Tunisia, Timothy “BJ”, Leandra Lacy, Janice Shanea, Starkisha Renee, and Prestina Elizabeth. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Reedy Chapel in Galveston, Texas. Janice LOVED spending time with her family more than anything else and helping in her community. She loved listening to music, especially old school R&B and Gospel, and cooking and feeding anyone who stepped foot in her home. Her home was always a safe place for her nieces, nephews, and all her children’s friends. She was loved by all who met her. Janice was a youth counselor with JTPA in Galveston from 1985 until 1992.
Then from 1994 until 2003, she worked for the Galveston Housing Authority and loved all the residents at Holland House and Gulf Breeze. During that time, she was also on the Galveston School Board from 1994 to 1998. In 2004, she began her career with Communities in School Galveston until her death. She made an impact on everyone that ever crossed her path because everyone could see her beautiful spirit and huge heart. She also worked part-time at Home Depot for many years in Galveston.
Janice was proceeded in death by her mother: Elizabeth Figgins, father: Curley Ross and stepfather: Gilbert Figgins, Sr., maternal grandmother: Bertha Sam-Eaglin, in-laws: Margaret and Alton Scott, brother: Donny Ross and sister: Patricia Anders, Brothers-in-law: Lee Thornton and James Murphy, niece: Tameeka Holbert and great-niece: Brittney Holbert.
Janice leaves to cherish her memories in their hearts: the love of her life, Rab Scott, children: Tunisia Campbell, Timothy “BJ” Campbell, Jr., Leandra Lacy Day, Janice Shanea Scott, Starkisha Renee Scott, and Prestina Elizabeth Scott, several grandchildren, siblings: Yalonda Pugh, Billy Pugh, and Gilbert Anthony Figgins, all of Galveston, and Curley Ross, Jr. (Rosalind) of Fort Worth, Brothers-in-Law: Albert Thornton, and Oliver Scott, Sr. (Freddie) both of Texas City, Carlton Scott (Nan) of Galveston, Sisters-in-law: Brenda White (Leon), and Willie Murphy both of Houston, along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 12:00 noon 1:00 p.m. with Funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. Both will be held at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.