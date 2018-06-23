SANTA FE—Braiden Jace Anderson passed from this life Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Galveston.
Braiden Jace Anderson, known affectionately as “Brai Brai” or “Bubba” to his family, was born Oct. 16, 2015 at UTMB in Galveston. He was a happy baby who could light up a room with his smile. He attended the 3-year-old class at Arcadia First Baptist Church School and was constantly looking forward to learning new things. He was a huge fan of PAW Patrol and was always excited to see dinosaurs, especially the T-Rex. He also enjoyed watching and riding in big trucks. When Braiden wasn’t practicing his throwing and pitching skills you could find him eating French fries, his favorite food of all time. Now in the arms of our Lord, he will continue to shine a light in all who were blessed to know him and were affected by his sweet soul while on earth.
Survivors include his parents, Billy and Crystal (Worley) Anderson; sister, Carli Dean Daffern; grandparents, Doris Garrett and Matthew Brandenburg, Chad and Patti Polensky, Ben and Donna Worley, Bill and Dee Anderson; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Arcadia First Baptist Church, with Pastor Jerl Watkins officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Pat Anderson, Zach Brandenburg, Hunter Garrett, Lane Rogers, Tommy Rollins and Chad Polensky.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Arcadia First Baptist Church.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made to a special account established for Braiden at Amoco Federal Credit Union, Account #8718111 #5 or to the Paypal link: https://paypal.me/pools/c/85sgV0ZPl0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.