Robert McGaskey

TEXAS CITY — June 23, 1940 in Fisher, Louisiana, a son was born to the union Allen McGaskey and Rachel Jackson McGaskey. They named their blessing, Robert.
Robert accepted Christ at an early age and united with St. Peter's Baptist Church in Fisher, Louisisana. Educated in the public schools of Fisher, he was a graduate of Sabine High School.
Robert moved to Texas City, Texas in the 1960's. He was a hardworking man and provided for his family. His work history included: Mae's Café in Texas City; Hitchcock Independent School District; and a construction worker with Texas City Refinery (Brown and Root). He also worked as a Rancher, which he loved.
Robert was a man who loved his family and friends; he would do anything to assist anyone in their time of need. He loved to bar-be-que and enjoyed spending time with his family in Texas and Louisiana.
On February 23, 2021, Robert answered his call from our Heavenly Father to come home and rest. He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Rachel McGaskey; and his siblings: Gloria "Big Mama" Webb, Martha Faye "Penny" Williams, Ruthie Lee Johnson, Dorothy Ford, Linda Lenoir and Joan "JoAnn" McGaskey, Grover "Sonny Jim" McGaskey, Gordon McGaskey, Frank McGaskey and Bobby J. "B. J." McGaskey.
Left to cherish memories of his life are his devoted daughter, Cynthia McGaskey; sons, Clinton White, Russell White and wife, Angela and Jerome White and wife, Tania; his grandchildren, Charles "Chaz" Twymon, III, Chloe' Twymon, Antoine Jordan White, Stephan Jordan White, Zarah White, Kevin White, Malachi White and Makenna White; great-grandson, Kason Twymon; sister, Ethel Johnson; god-sister, Brenda "Sue" Sowell; the mother of his daughter, Ex-Wife Carrie McGaskey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and devoted friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, March 6 2021 at 2pm with a private chapel service to begin at 4:30pm. The visitation will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
