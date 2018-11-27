Elizabeth “Betsy” Barker Horner
GALVESTON—Elizabeth “Betsy” Barker Horner, age 79, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 in Salem, Oregon. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Kenneth Ray Hufstetler
LEAGUE CITY—Kenneth Ray Hufstetler, 83, of League City, passed away in his home on November 25, 2018. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
