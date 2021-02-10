GALVESTON — On Sunday, January 31, 2021, at UTMB our precious angel Ronna F. Wingate age 48, left her earthly home to enter her eternal resting home. Ronna was born in Galveston, TX on October 27, 1972 to Robert and Florence Wingate. “Nae Nae” as she was affectionately known, was raised in California where she attended and graduated from Mount Miguel High School in 1990. She then relocated back to Galveston, TX where she worked at Insurance Junction, Inc. as a CSR, shortly after she started a new journey at UTMB as an “Employee Health” where she worked for many years.
Ronna was a wonderful daughter, sister, and auntie and her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family. She was very much loved by all, by her beautiful spirit and bright smile that could be seen from a mile away.
She is survived by her parents, Robert Wingate and Florence Wingate; brothers, Troy Sims, Anthony Garner, Kendrick Petteway; sisters, Trece Davis, Ronnett Wingate, and Fabreona Wingate. She also leaves behind her uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family. She will be always loved, never forgotten, and forever missed by all those who loved her.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, with a visitation beginning at 10AM followed by funeral service at 12:00 Noon at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Send condolences and sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
