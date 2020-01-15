Jasmine Zachary

Jasmine Zachary, 32, of La Marque born to Lisa Black and Tracy Zachary,  passed away January 6, 2020. Educated in GISD, a member of C.O.G.I.C, employed at Walmart Pharmacy, also a contractor at Kingsgate.

Preceded in death by parents. Survived by, grandmother, Lena Black; aunt, Patricia Jones; siblings, Denzel Avinger, Tailor Issac, Tyler Zachary, Brittany Smith, Shawn'te Lane; grandson, Marvin Brown; friends, Tasha Williams, Clyde Jones.

Services are Saturday at Live Oak Baptist Church at 11 a.m., viewing at 10 a.m.

