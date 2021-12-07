GALVESTON — Grace Scott was born Jan. 2, 1928, to the union of Oscar and Corine Wells. She was a true BOI (Born on the Island) resident of Galveston.
Grace departed this life peacefully on Dec. 1, 2021.
Grace graduated from Central High School and earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in education from Prairie View A&M University.
After obtaining her degrees, Grace focused on servicing and teaching children with disabilities. She later was promoted to assistant principal of Austin Middle School in the Galveston Independent School District where she retired after serving 37 years.
While furthering her education at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Grace met Charles B. Scott and a long marriage was forged. Together they immersed themselves in serving the Galveston community.
Grace raised her family at West Point Missionary Baptist Church where she served as the church pianist for many years. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., where she was honored as a "Golden Member." She also loved her time as a volunteer at Charles B. Scott Elementary School, her husband's namesake.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Grace leaves cherished memories with her children, Kimberly Fonteno (Albert); Kelley Romar; Todd Scott (Angelia); and Kimberly Anderson; sister, Shirley Fisher (Charles); brother-in-law, Joseph Scott (Nina); sister-in-law, Constance Baldwin; grandchildren, Mia and Albert Fonteno; Nicholas and Evan Romar; Collin, Canyon and Cana Scott; Jordan Fuselier; Demond Fuqua; Jarius Lewis; Jordan Crawford; and Khai Anderson; great-grandchild, Coy Romar; and a host of great nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
There will be a visitation from 1-5PM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. There will be a viewing at 11AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at West Point Missionary Baptist Church, with Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
