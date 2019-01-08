(August 29, 1937 - January 6, 2019)
Leslie "Les" L. Summerville Jr., of Texas City, Texas; wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, January 6, 2019.
Les was born on August 29, 1937, in Weatherford, TX. Les was son of Lucille and Gerald "Bubba" Skillman Sr. of Texas City, TX and Leslie L. Summerville Sr. of Brenham, TX. Les has a sister, Joan Wright, and had a brother, Gerald Skillman Jr., and had a sister-in-law Betty Hayes.
Les was married for 60 years to Jean Summerville. Les and Jean had four children: Debbie and husband Aaron DuBois, Ken Summerville, Robert Summerville, and Richard Summerville. Les and Jean had five grandchildren: Lauren DuBois, Stephanie DuBois, Chris Summerville, Tiffany Summerville, and Ashley Summerville. As well as three nephews: Kevin, Jeff, and Pat Johnson.
RMC Leslie L. Summerville Jr., USNR-R was a retired Chief Petty Officer in the Navy Reserve. Les served thirty-four years in the military through the Coast Guard and the Navy Reserve. Les worked twenty-two years as an instrumentation engineer at Union Carbide Chemical Plant. He also worked at Foxboro, Shell, and Raytheon chemical plants. Les was President of the Jaycees and the Lion's Club. Les was retired and enjoyed working on his farm, went on numerous cruises, and loved to travel to places like Paris, Italy, Hawaii and other places across the US and Canada.
He loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
Pall Bearers will be Bob Sumicek, Joseph Incalcaterra, Tom Summerville, Gary Summerville, Ken Summerville, Robert Summerville, and Richard Summerville.
Les and Jean loved each other from 'hello'. Les called Jean "sugar"; he was the light and the love of her life.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
