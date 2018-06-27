A celebration of life service for Sarah Boyd will be held today at 11 a.m. at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Omer Perry will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Visitation services for William Harding will be held today from 5-7 p.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Braiden Anderson will be held today at 10 a.m. at Arcadia First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
