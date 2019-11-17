Barker
Celebration of life services for Robert Barker, Jr. will be held today at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway in Webster. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. with services to follow at 2 p.m., followed by a committal service in Forest Park East Cemetery.
Orozco
Services for Ramon Orozco will be held today at St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. Visitation from 9:30 to 10 a.m. with a rosary to begin at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial to follow. Entombment will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
