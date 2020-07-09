Dorothy Mae Owens born October 31, 1935 to the proud parents of the late Frank and Lillian Turner. She attended Galveston ISD public school and Franklin Beauty School in Houston Texas. She loved her church and was very faithful until her health began to fail her. On July 7, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. after a lengthy illness, the Lord called his loving daughter home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lillian Turner, husband Robert D. Owens, her sisters Bernice Rideaux, Stella Jones, Rev. Ruby Jefferson-Lee, Rose Alexander, Linda Turner; her brother Edward, son Edward Turner and George Mosley, brother-in-law Lester Rideaux and Willie Alexander Sr. and niece Sharon Bryant.
Dorothy leaves to cherish memories with her sister Willie Porkie Willis, her daughters Sylvia Hayes of Hitchcock, Harriet Gillis, Michelle Ombonwan, Joyce Williams and Sharrell Owens of Houston, sons Roland Mosley of Houston, Roosevelt Wrice (Janet) of Texas City and Dennis Owens (Phyllis) of Maryland. Devoted granddaughters Yatisha Gardner and LaKisha Cohen.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home with funeral services starting at 2:00pm.
The wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing are REQUIRED given the safety guidelines issued by local and state officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
