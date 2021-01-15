TEXAS CITY —
Gregory Brian Iles, 48, of Texas City, Tx., passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at UTMB Victory Lakes.
A private memorial will be held at a later date due to COVID.
Greg was born September 26, 1972 in Texas City, Tx. He was a wonderful father and friend, avid fisherman and hunter as well as a football enthusiast.
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Iles; grandparents, John and Ruth Lewis of Rockport, Tx.
He is survived by his children, Taylor and Brian; his granddaughter, Aria Elizabeth; his father, Larry Iles; his brother, Brandon Iles; sister in law, Marla and niece, Emma all of Texas City. Carolyn Drenzek and husband Julius of Gouldsboro, Maine.
He was a one of a kind person, would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it, and someone who will forever live in the hearts of the ones who loved him. Forever and always he will be missed.
