Charles Ray Hawkins Sr. born in Freeport, TX on March 23, 1955, passed away on July 31st in Texas City.
He graduated from La Marque High School. Charles worked for the city of Texas City Bayou Golf Course for 35 years.
He is preceded in death by both parents Andrew and Ora Lee Hawkins; siblings Geraldine, Wayne and Ann Hawkins
Left to cherish his memories is his devoted and loving wife, Annette Hawkins of 46 years; children, Charles Jr. (Nikki), Kevin, Aundra (Linda), and Meosha. Four brothers, Andrew (Ann), James, Robert, and Dwight; three sisters, Thelma, Mary and Dorothy; twelve grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and his beloved mother-in-law, Vergie Triplett.
Charles Hawkins served as a faithful Jehovah's Witness for 30 years.
Visitation will be August 10th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Mainland Funeral Home. The memorial will be on Saturday, August 11, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 7551 Monticello Dr. 77591 at 3:00 pm.
