Andrew William Weyers passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 of a tragic accident at his home in Santa Fe, TX.
Andrew was born November 21, 2005 in Colorado Springs, CO
Andrew was a fun, loving, smart young man who had an impact on everyone’s life that he touched! He always knew how to make a good day out of a bad day. He was never known to hold a grudge. He loved to play and watch all type of sports. Andrew loved to go watch the Rockets play and was a true Green Bay Packers fan, following his Dad even though his Mom is a Chicago Bears fan.
Andrew looked forward to spending time over at BaBa’s in Santa Fe, TX and his summer trips to spend time with his Dad and Grandparents in Ajo, AZ.
He loved to play with his new German Shepard puppy, Roxy.
He leaves behind his Mother Janice Weyers (Lonnie) his Father William (Bill) Weyers along with his brother Anthony Weyers. He is also survived by his Grandparents Janete (Baba) Luckenbach (Myron), Roman Sribniak, and Gayle and Don Weyers along with his Aunt and Uncles, Jackie (Jim), Ron (Cecelia), Molly (Jim), Charlie (Cheryl), Joe (Anita), Becky (Keith), Maria (Dave), Warren (Pauline), James (Ashleigh) and many many cousins.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. with the funeral service immediately following at 10:00 A.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 with Rev. Jerry Stark officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Weyers family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.