GALVESTON, TX — Ben Terrell Weldon, 54, of Galveston, passed away on Sunday, November 28th in Uvalde, TX.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday, December 10, 2021 at First Baptist church of Seabrook with Pastor Rob Purdy of First Baptist church of Seabrook, officiating.
Ben was born in Houston, TX to Sarah Virginia Taylor and George Ernest Weldon on April 17, 1967. Ben grew up in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School. Ben spent the majority of the last 15 years as an Independent Electrician in Galveston. Ben enjoyed being outdoors with family and friends, and passed in one of his favorite locations. Ben was a loving friend, brother, father and grandfather that many would refer to as a kind and loving soul, who was always ready to lend a hand or help out. The world will not shine as bright without him in it.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents George Ernest Weldon & Sarah Virginia Weldon and his Aunt Elizabeth Frantzeskakis.
Ben is survived by his son Robert Weldon, daughter Julianna Weldon; brothers John Weldon, Ernie Weldon & wife Jena; grandchildren Richard and Robert; nieces Samantha and Alison; nephew William as well as numerous other family members.
Memorials can be made to The American Heart Association in Ben's name.
