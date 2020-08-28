FRIENDSWOOD—
Mr. Mario Horacio Ruiz passed from this life Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Galveston.
Born May 28, 1970 in Galveston, Mr. Ruiz had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. Mario was a cross country runner, who made the Dean’s list at Alvin Community College. He enjoyed hunting but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mario Acevedo Ruiz.
Survivors include his mother, Maria G. Ruiz; sister, Dora Mara Ruiz of Friendswood; brothers, Abraham Marcos Ruiz, Daniel Ruiz of Friendswood; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., August 31, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Brother Manuel Villarreal officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brent Brabham, Jose Angel Perez, Abraham Ruiz, Daniel Ruiz, Danny Sustaita and David Villamil. Honorary bearers will be Tommy Grumaldo, Benjamin Martinez, Jimmy Puente, Joseph Puente, Juan Puente and Alfred Villamil.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
