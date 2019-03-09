Marilyn M. Wilson, 85, of Texas City, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 with a visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Marilyn Wilson was born February 7, 1934 in Syracuse, New York. She served her country in the Women’s Air Force and later worked as a child care specialist. Marilyn was an active member of the Women’s Missionary Society. She faithfully served as Sunday school teacher and pastor’s wife.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Davis and her sister, Barbara Exley.
Survivors include husband, Bruce Wilson; son, Jeffery Wilson; brothers, William and Carl Steene; grandchildren, Jennifer Lucas, Samantha Moeller, David, Gillian, and Johnathan Wilson.
