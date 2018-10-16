Margaret Ann Higginbotham, 79, died peacefully on October 14, 2018 at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Margaret was born on December 5, 1938 in Houston, TX to parents Verna Mae and Selma Stephens. While growing up in Houston, she graduated from Cy-Fair High School. After graduation, she went to work for Tennessee Gas in Houston.
Margaret met the love of her life, Ken, in 1968. They married on May 5, 1969 and resided Texas City. During their wonderful 50 years together, they went on many hunting, fishing and camping trips. This made her fall in love with the outdoors. In 1972, they welcomed daughter Lisa and in 1977 welcomed daughter Kim.
Margaret was a homemaker, a remarkable cook, a wonderful friend and amazing mother who loved her family and grandchildren more than anything in the world.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but will live in their hearts forever.
Margaret was preceded death by her parents and her sister Francis Foehner.
She is survived by: her husband, Ken, daughters Lisa Bucks of Texas City, TX, and Kim Sanders and her husband, Mark of Frisco, TX. She is also survived by her brothers James Stephens of La Porte, TX and Charles Stephens of Sugar Land, TX. Her grandchildren were dear to her heart and included: Dakota, Tristan, and Ethan Bucks, as well as Kaia and Kellan Sanders.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Emken Linton Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Emken Linton Funeral Home. Her graveside service will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
