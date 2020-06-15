Maria Hilda Trevino, 88, of Texas City, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence. Maria was born October 21, 1931 in Mexico.
She was the President of Women’s Woodmen of the World and a resident of Galveston County for the past 70 years. She made great tamales, loved to be with family and loved her grandchildren.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raul Trevino; son Donald O. Trevino; and daughter-in-law Karyn L. Trevino. She is survived by three sons: Raul “Bobby” Trevino Jr., Gilbert Trevino, and Eddie Trevino and wife Pamela; five grandchildren: Matt Trevino, Bryan Trevino, Jaysen Trevino, Apryl Kilgo and Aaron Trevino; and six great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, with Deacon Steve Mistretta officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
A special thanks to Harbor Hospice, Pamela Quintanilla, Pamela Trevino, Maggie Manuel and all her friends and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.