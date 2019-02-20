GALVESTON—Ezola Marie Valsin Syes was called by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to her eternal home on February 13, 2019 surrounded by beloved family and friends. She was born on October 1, 1940 to late Louis and Matilda P. Valsin in St. Martinsville, LA.
During her earthly life, she dedicated herself to the Lord, by being an active member in the Catholic Church while living Galveston, TX. She was long-time parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church, where she devoted herself to being an Eucharist minster, lecturer, and catechist teacher. She began as a teacher’s aide at Our Lady of Guadalupe then to retire at Galveston Catholic (Holy Family) as a religion teacher, with over 30 years of service. In addition, she served as a member of Catholic Daughters and assisted with the Bereavement committee.
Mrs. Syes was a lady of dignity, grace, and class. Her elegance was shown through her style and talent as a seamstress. Her talent was prevalent in the county, from creating vestments for the priest, beautiful gowns and trains for Mardi Gras Balls, as well as, garments for proms, weddings, baptisms and other special occasions. Her presence exemplified kindness and love that will forever be remembered in our hearts, for she provided stewardship to youth throughout the city. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, providing encouraging, thoughtful, and prayerful words to her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by siblings Adam Valsin, Anita Potier, and Linsay Solarie; and mother in law, Andril Syes.
She is survived by her devoted children, Troy Syes, Sandra Simpson (Alfred), and Gilbert Syes Jr.; Her sisters, Mary L. Thomas, Lois Lewis, Wille Mae Frederick (George); Her brothers Alcee Valsin (Patricia), and Louis Valsin Jr., (Gail); Her grandchildren, Alfred Simpson Jr. (Alisha), Taylor Simpson, Jasmine Syes, Joshua Simpson, and Marc Syes; Her great grandchildren, Sydney Simpson and Kamden Simpson. She also leaves a host of niece and nephews, longtime friends Lumas and Rose Etienne, special family, Teresa Boulet and Victoria Gray.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Neurosurgical ICU at UTMB in Galveston, TX for their compassion during her last days.
There will be a visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by a rosary ceremony at 10:00 a.m. and a funeral mass celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Saturday, February 23, 2019, with Deacon Doug Matthews celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Sign her online guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.