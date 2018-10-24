Elizabeth Thigpen Sowell Subjects went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2018, at her residence in Baytown, TX.
She was born in Galveston, TX, on August 18, 1943, to the union of George and Maggie Mae Spears Thigpen. She attended school in La Marque, TX and graduated in 1962 from Lincoln High School She worked many years at the U.T.M.B. Hospital until her retirement in 1991.
She was baptized at an early age at the Rising Star Baptist Church by Rev. D.N. Benford, Sr., she later became a member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church where she served with the Food Mission as well as several other mission groups in the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ted “S.B.” Sowell and March Subjects; and daughter, Eugenia M. Sowell Dennis.
Elizabeth leaves a beautiful and loving legacy with her children: Valencia Sowell Batts (Ray) and James T. Sowell (Danchelle); stepson: Michael Charles (Rose); sisters and brother: Georgia M. Frohm, Thomas E. Thigpen (Sheila), and Eva J. Barcelo’ (Tony); uncle: Maynard Spears, Sr. (Sylvia); 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, with Pastor William L. Randall, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
