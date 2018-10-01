Reynolds
Funeral services for Alban Reynolds will be held at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East.
Copeland
Funeral services for Doyle Copeland will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
