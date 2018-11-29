Mr. Samuel Reed Huff, 72, died peacefully in San Diego, CA on June 12, 2018.
After serving in the Marine Corps and upon discharge he enrolled at Wharton Junior College.
Samuel loved his animals and was a cowboy at heart. Most of all, he was a friend to young and old.
