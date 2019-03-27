1947 - 2019
George William “Bill” Powell died suddenly of a heart attack on Sunday March 17th.
Bill was born January 26, 1947 in Houston, TX.
He attended Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas and was a great athlete during his youth. Bill volunteered to serve his country as a United States Marine during the Vietnam War. Bill lived through the siege of Con Thien, and was decorated for his service to his country. After the war, Bill led an honorable life filled with hard work; yet he never forgot how to find joy. Bill loved the simple things: a cold Miller Light, fishing, bowling and watching his beloved yet frustrating Dallas Cowboys. He always made sure those near and dear to him knew that he loved them. He was kind, gentle and jovial despite the hardships he faced in his life.
He was a beloved and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Lesley, his son, Zach, his granddaughter, Scarlett, and his two dogs, Jake and Buster; all of whom had the honor of having him in their lives and felt his love.
Semper Fi.
